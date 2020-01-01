Benefits & Incentives

In DeSoto ISD, we are committed to developing, recruiting and retaining extraordinary people. Beginning in the 2021-2022 school year, DeSoto ISD will offer employees, especially its hard-working teachers, incentives and stipends in addition to their annual salary. Below are the various incentives, stipends and other employee benefits offered by DeSoto ISD:

 

 

New

Returning

INCENTIVES

$3,000

Difference-Maker Bonus

$5,000

Core & Master Teachers in High Need Areas (PK-12)

(Elar, Math, Science, SS, SpEd, CTE, Bilingual)

$10,000

Master Teacher (Elementary & Secondary)

$0 - $10,000

Performance

$0 - $29,000

Teacher Incentive Allotment

STIPENDS

$4,000

Bilingual (PK-5th)

$1,500

Math/Science/ELAR (7th-12th)

$1,000

Master Degree

$2,000

Doctoral Degree

$4,000

Foreign Language

ADDITIONAL BENEFITS

District monthly contribution of $351 to Health Insurance Premium

No cost Employee Assistance Program which includes household coverage

No cost $10,000 Life Insurance Policy for all full time employees

Two (2) mental health days off (One per semester)

Non-resident student transfers for full time staff’s children

Free PK-3 and PK-4 for Staff Children

Classroom Support:

  • Pre-K/Kindergarten Aides in Every Class
  • Interventionists
  • Master Teachers

- Instructional Coaches

- SpEd Co-Teacher