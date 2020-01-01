Benefits & Incentives

In DeSoto ISD, we are committed to developing, recruiting and retaining extraordinary people. Beginning in the 2021-2022 school year, DeSoto ISD will offer employees, especially its hard-working teachers, incentives and stipends in addition to their annual salary. Below are the various incentives, stipends and other employee benefits offered by DeSoto ISD:
|
|
|
New
|
Returning
|
INCENTIVES
|
$3,000
|
Difference-Maker Bonus
|
✓
|
✓
|
$5,000
|
Core & Master Teachers in High Need Areas (PK-12)
(Elar, Math, Science, SS, SpEd, CTE, Bilingual)
|
✓
|
✓
|
$10,000
|
Master Teacher (Elementary & Secondary)
|
✓
|
✓
|
$0 - $10,000
|
Performance
|
✓
|
✓
|
$0 - $29,000
|
Teacher Incentive Allotment
|
✓
|
✓
|
STIPENDS
|
$4,000
|
Bilingual (PK-5th)
|
✓
|
✓
|
$1,500
|
Math/Science/ELAR (7th-12th)
|
✓
|
✓
|
$1,000
|
Master Degree
|
✓
|
✓
|
$2,000
|
Doctoral Degree
|
✓
|
✓
|
$4,000
|
Foreign Language
|
✓
|
✓
|
ADDITIONAL BENEFITS
|
District monthly contribution of $351 to Health Insurance Premium
|
No cost Employee Assistance Program which includes household coverage
|
No cost $10,000 Life Insurance Policy for all full time employees
|
Two (2) mental health days off (One per semester)
|
Non-resident student transfers for full time staff’s children
|
Free PK-3 and PK-4 for Staff Children
|
Classroom Support:
- Pre-K/Kindergarten Aides in Every Class
- Interventionists
- Master Teachers
- Instructional Coaches
- SpEd Co-Teacher