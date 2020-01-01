Benefits & Incentives

In DeSoto ISD, we are committed to developing, recruiting and retaining extraordinary people. Beginning in the 2021-2022 school year, DeSoto ISD will offer employees, especially its hard-working teachers, incentives and stipends in addition to their annual salary. Below are the various incentives, stipends and other employee benefits offered by DeSoto ISD:

New Returning INCENTIVES $3,000 Difference-Maker Bonus ✓ ✓ $5,000 Core & Master Teachers in High Need Areas (PK-12) (Elar, Math, Science, SS, SpEd, CTE, Bilingual) ✓ ✓ $10,000 Master Teacher (Elementary & Secondary) ✓ ✓ $0 - $10,000 Performance ✓ ✓ $0 - $29,000 Teacher Incentive Allotment ✓ ✓ STIPENDS $4,000 Bilingual (PK-5th) ✓ ✓ $1,500 Math/Science/ELAR (7th-12th) ✓ ✓ $1,000 Master Degree ✓ ✓ $2,000 Doctoral Degree ✓ ✓ $4,000 Foreign Language ✓ ✓ ADDITIONAL BENEFITS District monthly contribution of $351 to Health Insurance Premium No cost Employee Assistance Program which includes household coverage No cost $10,000 Life Insurance Policy for all full time employees Two (2) mental health days off (One per semester) Non-resident student transfers for full time staff’s children Free PK-3 and PK-4 for Staff Children Classroom Support: Pre-K/Kindergarten Aides in Every Class

Interventionists

Master Teachers - Instructional Coaches - SpEd Co-Teacher